Vietnam to turn off lights for 1 hour on March 23 to celebrate Earth Hour 2024

In response to the Earth Hour 2024, Vietnamese people will turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on March 23.

The Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade today sent a document to people's committees in cities and provinces about activities to respond to the Earth Hour Campaign 2024. It is an event that aims to create awareness of people taking responsibility for a sustainable future by turning the lights off.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed that organizations, agencies, establishments, people and businesses turn off unnecessary electrical equipment during the event. Units under the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) are responsible for ensuring power grid safety during the campaign.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed a set of programs for the 2024 Earth Hour Campaign with a message sent to the community that people not only to save electricity, save energy and protect the environment in just one hour but also everyone, every community and each business must practice regularly throughout 365 days of the year to make saving electricity and energy becomes a habit.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The event is held annually, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., usually on the last Saturday of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan