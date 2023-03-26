One hour for the planet: HCMC goes dark for Earth Hour 2023

Thousands of volunteers, young people, and citizens enthusiastically participated in the Earth Hour 2023 event by turning off their lights for one hour to show their support for the campaign on the evening of March 25, in HCMC's Youth Cultural House.

Along with 7,000 cities in 192 countries and territories worldwide, thousands of volunteers, young people, and citizens enthusiastically participated in the Earth Hour 2023 event by turning off their lights for one hour to show their support for the campaign on the evening of March 25, in Ho Chi Minh City's Youth Cultural House.

Contributing to changing environmental protection awareness

Although the one-hour lights-off event was scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m., the atmosphere at the 4A Stadium at the Youth Cultural House had already been lively and vibrant since the early morning, with many activities such as the Green Steps - a 5-kilometer run, recycled products exhibition, and exchanging used batteries for greeneries. As the event drew closer, the atmosphere grew even more lively and enthusiastic, with cultural performances, flash mobs, and exchanges with environmental ambassadors.

At exactly 8:30 p.m., after the countdown by the MC and the cheers of thousands of volunteers under the stage, the entire area of the Youth Cultural House and the surrounding areas simultaneously turned off their lights.

To support Earth Hour 2023, the HCMC People's Committee has urged organizations, agencies, and citizens to turn off unnecessary lights and devices during the event. The city organized activities to raise community awareness of efficient energy use and environmental pollution reduction, especially as the country has been implementing a plan to cope with climate change.

By conducting targeted awareness campaigns, the city aims to shift the community's mindset towards viewing the adoption of energy-saving and resource-conserving solutions as routine practices in support of the city's responsibility towards environmental preservation and energy conservation.

Millions of people as one

The Earth Hour campaign was first organized in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). According to the WWF, this is the only, largest, and most-attended event on Earth. The Earth Hour campaign has received a response from more than 7,000 cities in over 192 countries and territories, including Vietnam.

In particular, in 2023, the campaign received the support of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and many celebrities. Many landmarks around the world have also been recorded to have turned off their lights for one hour to participate in the program, such as the National Speed Skating Stadium in Beijing, China, Zhuzhuang in Kunshan, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the UN headquarters in New York, the Independence Monument of Cambodia, and Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

Dr. Kirsten Schuijt, CEO of WWF, said that this year WWF established an online Hour Bank - an online record of all positive activities for the planet that people commit to for Earth Hour. With the goal of achieving a value of 60,000 hours or seven years to reflect the time we have left to restore nature and steer towards the benefit of people and the planet, WWF has received an incredible total of committed hours on the hour bank, exceeding the target of seven years.

"If the voice of the community is heard, the platforms are used, and influencers join in, we will be able to prevent and reverse the loss of nature by 2030," Dr. Kirsten Schuijt emphasized.