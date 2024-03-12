Vietnam to switch on to Earth Hour switch-off

Vietnamese people were called to turn off their lights for Earth Hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23.

Vietnam commits to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050. (Photo: netzero.vn)

The Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry and Trade, and the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) have called on people to join hands in reducing carbon footprint, towards net zero emissions, in response to the Earth Hour campaign.

They call on Vietnamese people turn off their lights for Earth Hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent documents to the People’s Committees of cities and provinces, and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), asking them to work together in the organization work.

Localities were also urged to step up the information work to encourage agencies, businesses, and local residents to respond to the campaign.

Since its inception in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for the “lights off” moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

At the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK in 2021, Vietnam committed to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050, and at the COP28 in the United Arab Emirates last year, it affirmed its resolve to achieve the goal.

