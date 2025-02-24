Vietnam to first participate in 2025 Annecy Int’l Animation Film Festival

Vietnam will participate in the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in France in June, the Vietnam Cinema Department announced.

The film screenings and promotional events at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival is a great opportunity for Vietnam to present its animated products. (Photo courtesy of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival)

Launched in 1960, the first international event of its kind is one of the most prestigious events in the global animation industry.

Vietnam's participation in this event for the first time marks a significant milestone in bringing "Made in Vietnam" animated movies to the international market.

At the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Vietnam will have display booths showcasing outstanding animated films and a chance to meet and exchange with international investors and studios to seek cooperation and development opportunities. With the support of the French Embassy in Vietnam, Vietnamese artists will have an opportunity to attend four short-term animation courses organized by the Gobelins School of the Image in Paris.

People's Artist Minh Tri, a representative of the second generation of the Vietnam Animation Studio, said that participating in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has long been a "dream" for many generations of Vietnamese artists in the animation industry. It is not only an opportunity to promote Vietnamese animated movies but also a chance to learn, exchange ideas, and affirm the capabilities of Vietnamese animation in the international arena.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh