Vietnam, Thailand forge educational cooperation

Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong (R) and President of Udon Thani Rajabhat University Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khanisara Thansunthornsakun. (Photo: VNA)

Phuong commended the university’s establishment of a centre of Vietnamese studies in November on the occasion of the university’s 100th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership, calling it a meaningful event in politics and culture.



The legislator expressed his hope that the centre will not only perform its education-training tasks, but also contribute to deepening the cultural relations between the two countries.



For her part, Thansunthornsakun briefed the hosts on cooperation between the university and educational institutions in Da Nang city, and Quang Tri, Thai Nguyen and Dien Bien provinces, adding that 20 Vietnamese students are studying at the university, and 80 Thai students are studying the Vietnamese language.



To date, the school has trained nearly 300 students who have Vietnamese language proficiency, contributing to promoting the friendship between the two countries, she said.



On this occasion, the NA Vice Chairman presented the Thai university with a set of books by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and others, with the hope that its students will have an insight into the land, people, culture, reform and development of Vietnam.

