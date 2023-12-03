Vietnam suggests climate change cooperation orientations for G77

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Group of 77 (G77) summit on climate change in Dubai on December 2 (local time), as part of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change there.

PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the G77 summit on climate change in Dubai on December 2 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

The event was chaired by President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba, who holds the 2023 chairmanship of G77 – a group of developing countries. It saw the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and leaders and representatives of 134 member states of G77 and international organizations.

Addressing the summit’s main debate, PM Chinh hailed Cuba’s initiative to hold the event and affirmed the Caribbean country’s leadership as Chair of G77.

He emphasized the importance of effective climate change response to the world and Vietnam and proposed three cooperation orientations for G77.

First, it is necessary to promote a global and all-people-based approach and uphold multilateralism with the motto of common but differentiated responsibilities, justice, and reasonableness with the socio-economic development demands of developing countries taken into account.

Second, science, technology, and innovation should be turned into the key cooperation area of G77 on the basis of establishing an inclusive cooperation mechanism and capitalizing on the strengths of both developed countries (capital, technology) and developing ones (markets, resources).

Third, preferential climate finance should be promoted in a way that makes it more accessible, does not increase the debt burden, and is not at the expense of resources for realizing other development goals.

The G77 summit on climate change takes place on December 2 as part of COP28 in Dubai. (Photo: VNA)

The PM highlighted Vietnam’s green transition resolve as seen in its strong commitments announced at COP26, participation in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and implementation of plans, projects, and strategies on green growth, sustainable development, and energy transition.

The Vietnamese leader expressed readiness to coordinate and share experiences with other G77 members.

In his remarks, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez underlined the importance of enhancing international solidarity and cooperation in response to major global challenges. He called on G77 countries to stay united, share voices, and ensure the rights and legitimate interests of developing countries that are being directly and severely affected by climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the role of developing countries in promoting a multilateral process for climate targets and calling for climate justice. He urged developed nations to quickly increase assistance for the countries of the Global South and, especially, deliver on their climate finance commitments.

The summit welcomed and highly valued the turning-point significance of the adoption of the Loss and Damage Fund. It affirmed the need to bring into play the role of G77, step up actions, and boost effective solutions to climate change.

Vietnamplus