Vietnam strives for glory at ABU Robocon 2025

Lac Hong University’s Robocon team will represent Vietnam at the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon 2025), set for August 24 in Mongolia, setting high targets at the event.

The team, LH - UDS (Unstoppable Dream Shot), will compete with their peers from Cambodia, Greece, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Hong Kong (China).

This year’s theme, “Basketball Warriors,” demands smart strategy and direct competition. National judges praised LH - UDS for its deep understanding of the rules and a disciplined defensive approach that effectively blocked opponents from scoring early on. The 15-member team, led by captain Lam Quoc Tho and mentored by lecturer Nguyen Dinh Dai, chose the name “Unstoppable Dream Shot” to reflect their confidence and ambition during robot design and domestic competitions.

In the 2025 national contest, LH - UDS not only won the Vietnam championship, but also became the first team to score in the final round with a three-point long shot.

With 21 years of experience in Robocon, Lac Hong University now holds 10 national titles and three ABU Robocon championships, confirming its leading position in student robotics. The team trained for eight months, overcoming numerous technical challenges. Tho recalled one critical moment when their shooting mechanism and controller failed the night before the knockout round, requiring an all-night repair effort to compete the next day.

The main rivals remain Japan, Hong Kong (China), and Thailand. However, with strong preparation, LH - UDS hopes to bring home another championship.

Lac Hong University has invested heavily in electrical-electronic engineering, mechanical-automation, and information technology. According Rector Dr Lam Thanh Hien, the university is developing a new interdisciplinary Robotics and AI programme, recognising its growing importance in tech industries.

With solid preparation and a bold spirit, LH - UDS heads to Mongolia not just to compete, but to make an “unstoppable” mark for Vietnam.

VNA