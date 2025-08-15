Competition brings together international mathematics talents in Da Nang

The 25th Vietnam International Mathematics Competition – VIMC 2025 is expected to be more than just an academic contest.

Zimbabwe students check in at Da Nang Airport

The event is also an opportunity for cultural exchange, tourism experiences, and for Da Nang city to affirm its position in international education integration.

International teams of contestants yesterday arrived in Da Nang to participate in the 25th International Mathematics Competition.

This is an annual competition hosted on a rotating basis in member countries, bringing together talented mathematics students from over 40 nations and territories.

Right from the airport, the delegations received a warm welcome, showcasing the hospitality of Da Nang, Vietnam. Tharuli, a contestant from the Sri Lankan team, shared her excitement about experiencing an international academic environment and participating in the competition after months of dedicated practice.

Mongolian students arrive at Da Nang Airport

As the main venue for VIMC 2025, Associate Professor Huynh Cong Phap, Principal of the Vietnam - Korea University of Information and Communication Technology, under the University of Da Nang, announced that the university has reviewed and upgraded all areas for the event and competition, and is fully prepared for the opening ceremony and the main activities.

The university has prepared the opening and closing ceremonies, recruited 80 volunteers, and provided them with basic skills training. They are expected to become 'VKU ambassadors,' spreading the dynamic and hospitable image of Da Nang's young generation.

To ensure fairness and transparency, VKU has collaborated with the Da Nang Department of Education and Training and the International Mathematics Competition (IMC) Committee to organize in-depth training for proctors and graders. Each staff member is fully equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and a serious work ethic to accurately and professionally handle any situation that arises.

The IMC 2025 has two main rounds: individual and team. The test content revolves around subjects such as arithmetic, algebra, geometry, combinations, logic, and strategic thinking.

The exams are written in English (the official language of the competition) and may include local language translations to ensure contestants clearly understand the requirements. The creation, grading, and supervision of the exams are conducted according to international standards, with the participation of judges and proctors from many countries.

This year, the competition is being held in Da Nang for the first time, marking a significant step forward in the international education integration journey of Da Nang and Vietnam as a whole.

According to Deputy Director Pham Tan Ngoc Thuy of the Da Nang Department of Education and Training, VIMC 2025 is not just an academic event but also an opportunity for cultural exchange and connecting the international student community. It helps to train logical thinking, discover and nurture talent, and contribute to the sustainable development of education in the new era. The competition also strengthens friendship and international cooperation, helping students, teachers, and experts exchange knowledge, share experiences, and improve the quality of mathematics teaching and learning.

In addition to competing, the delegations will also visit and experience Da Nang's tourist destinations. Therefore, this is an opportunity for the city to promote the image of Vietnam's country, people, and traditional culture, fostering cultural and knowledge exchange between Vietnam and other nations around the world.

During a review meeting on the organization of the 25th International Mathematics Competition on August 13, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Anh Thi of the Da Nang People's Committee inspected the infrastructure, including the exam rooms for contestants, the grading rooms for judges, the hall for the opening and closing ceremonies, and the accommodation and dining rooms for the students.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan