Vietnam sets to expand science, technology potentiality for economic development

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a collaboration program on the implementation of economic diplomacy.

That will contribute to promoting science and technology development and innovations from 2024 to 2026.

During the passing time, the Ministry of Science and Technology has collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to build a network of Representative Office of Vietnam’s Science and Technology (VOST) overseas, contributing to helping domestic enterprises connect with partners in host countries.

The network has effectively worked on attracting resources overseas and international organizations, taking advantages of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to learn from experiences and manage advanced science and technology achievements, new technologies; attracting intellectual resources in fields of science and technology and Vietnamese scientists abroad.

Recently, the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany, the representative office of Vietnam’s Science and Technology in Germany and Vietnam - Germany Innovation Network (VGInetwork) have hosted a meeting between Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Vietnamese scientists and intellectuals at the head office of the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany to listen to policy proposals and answer questions from them, heading to strengthen the cooperation in fields of science and technology between two countries.

At the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat affirmed that during the passing years, overseas Vietnamese and intellectuals have always headed to the country to join hands with Vietnamese people and domestic science and technology communities, enormously and practically contributing to building and developing the country.

Over 500,000 overseas intellectuals in charge of key positions in research institutes, universities and prestigious business groups in the world have been precious scientific human resources for Vietnam.

Minister Huynh Thanh Dat affirmed that the Ministry of Science and Technology has always paid attention to building a legal framework to facilitate domestic research and innovation for Vietnamese scientists in the country and overseas.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has always appreciated the contributions of knowledge and competencies of scientists for science and technology activities in Vietnam, programs, national science and technology projects, joint research cooperation projects with German research institutes and universities; consulting, policy planning and training of domestic science and technology human resources.

Besides, the ministry will be a bridge to expand cooperation between domestic and German science and technology organizations.

To obtain the set targets of promoting science and technology development and innovations, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will closely collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies in the process of building and implementing mechanisms, policies, promoting activities to attract, encouraging Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and scientists overseas to join science and technology development, innovations and sustainable development of the country.

