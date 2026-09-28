Emergency road widening ordered as cracks threaten Mimosa Pass

Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are urgently widening a section of Mimosa Pass after a growing crack raised concerns over landslides and a sudden collapse of the roadbed.

The cracked section of Mimosa Pass begins widening on the morning of September 28.

The provincial Department of Construction said on September 28 that it had ordered the roadbed to be widened toward the uphill slope at the site of the crack along Mimosa Pass.

The widening will cover a 150-meter section, adding about 5.2 meters to the existing roadway. The expanded section will be paved with asphalt concrete over a crushed-stone base. Guardrails, road markings, and warning signs will also be installed in accordance with regulations.

The cracked section of Mimosa Pass begins widening on the morning of September 28.

To facilitate the work, contractors will clear about 20 pine trees measuring 5-15 centimeters in diameter within the road corridor on the uphill slope and relocate a water-supply pipeline. All work is required to be completed by October 3, 2026, ahead of increased traffic associated with tourism, local socio-economic activities, and the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival.

According to Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Construction, heavy rains have caused a longitudinal crack measuring about 40 meters to appear on National Highway 20 at Km4+100 to Km4+140, on the Mimosa Pass section in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward. The crack has extended across nearly an entire traffic lane.

The current condition of the cracked section on Mimosa Pass

The crack has shown signs of widening, creating a potential risk of landslides and a sudden failure of the roadbed and pavement toward the downhill slope. Such a failure could pose a serious threat to road users and vehicles.

The area was hit by a major landslide during severe flooding in November 2025, when National Highway 20 through Mimosa Pass was severed for several days.

The crack on Mimosa Pass shows signs of widening.

Project Management Unit 85 is currently constructing an elevated road at the site under an emergency construction order issued in Decision No.58/QD-KTQLXD on May 5, 2026, by the Director General of the Department of Economics and Construction Investment Management under the Ministry of Construction.

The 140-meter-long, 9-meter-wide structure has an estimated cost of VND37 billion and is intended to provide a long-term solution to the risk of landslides and roadbed and pavement failures along Mimosa Pass.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan