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First look at Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway

SGGPO

The Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway officially opened to traffic along its entire length at midnight on October 1, creating a new transport corridor between the Mekong Delta and southeastern Vietnam after years of construction.

Vehicles traveling from National Highway 51 can enter the expressway via the Phuoc An interchange and head toward Phuoc Khanh and Binh Khanh bridges before crossing into Ho Chi Minh City and connecting with routes to the Mekong Delta.

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Drivers travel the full length of the expressway from the Southeast region to the Mekong Delta.

In the opposite direction, vehicles from the Mekong Delta can travel along the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong Expressway and enter the Ben Luc-Long Thanh route at the My Yen interchange, providing a direct link toward the east.

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Many drivers made overnight journeys along the route.

The expressway crosses the Soai Rap River via Binh Khanh Bridge and the Long Tau River via Phuoc Khanh Bridge before reaching Dong Nai Province. Interchanges connecting the route with Nhon Trach, Phuoc An Port, and National Highway 51 provide additional travel options to other parts of Dong Nai and eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

The expressway also enhances connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex, supporting regional transport and logistics.

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A steady stream of vehicles travels along the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway.

The 58-kilometer expressway has four motor-vehicle lanes and two emergency stopping lanes. Since January 2025, the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has gradually opened sections at both ends of the route that were ready for operation.

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By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway Mekong Delta Long Thanh International Airport Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex

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