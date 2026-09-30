NA, Government’s Party committees meet on legislature’s second session agenda

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a meeting between the standing boards of the Government and NA’s Party committees in Hanoi on September 29 to set agenda for the 16th NA’s second session.

At a meeting between the standing boards of the Government and NA’s Party committees (Photo: chinhphu.vn/Nhat Bac)

The Government plans to submit 95 documents, submissions and reports to the session.

In his speech, NA President Tran Thanh Man asked both sides to identify draft laws and resolutions that can be fast-tracked within a single session, and those that need adoption across multiple sessions.

He said the approach should be urgent and proactive but not subjective. Coordination, he said, must go beyond finishing the agenda to improve the quality of NA decisions and Government enforcement; deal with policies rather than just paperwork, especially in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena; and pin down final responsibility for each product, not just progress.

The top legislator called for a sharp shift from procedural coordination to working together on policy from the outset. Quality must take priority over speed and be built in from the start, work must not be left to pile up at the end of the session, and enforcement must be treated as part of legislative quality from the preparation stage.

The Government must bear the highest responsibility for the quality of policies it submits. The NA agencies, Ethnic Council and committees must be responsible for the quality of appraisal, and the NA Standing Committee for preparing matters for the NA to decide. All three, he said, must converge on final decisions that are correct, feasible and create development value.

He hoped that the meeting will lift coordination between the two Party committees to a new level, moving from handling tasks to steering the overall pace of lawmaking at the second session and laying the groundwork for later ones. Both sides, he said, must share responsibility before the Party, NA and people for the policy quality.

PM Le Minh Hung asked ministers and sector heads to treat preparation for the session as a key political task and take the highest responsibility for directing it. He urged them to keep document preparation on schedule, work closely with NA agencies to revise draft laws, resolutions and reports so that submissions are high-quality and consistent, and prepare detailing regulations to take effect at the same time as the laws and resolutions.

They should also attend all meetings, engage with and provide information on issues of concern to deputies and the public in their fields, and promptly report unresolved matters beyond their authority.

He said he has ordered Government agencies to strictly follow Party rules on controlling power in lawmaking and keep sectoral or group interests from dominating legal documents. He asked the Minister of Public Security and the Government Inspector General to instruct advisory units to flag bottlenecks, gaps or loopholes they find in drafts and regulations, and advise the NA and Government promptly and proactively as bills and resolutions are reviewed and finalised.

VNA