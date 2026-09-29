Coast Guard Region 3 conducts nearly 900 patrols in peak IUU campaign

Coast Guard Region 3 conducted nearly 900 patrols covering 12,700 nautical miles during a peak anti-IUU campaign to curb illegal fishing and lift the EC "yellow card."

Senior Colonel Nguyen Phung Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Professional Affairs and Law, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A high-level inspection delegation from the Vietnam Coast Guard, led by Senior Colonel Nguyen Phung Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Professional Affairs and Law, examined the anti-IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing operations of Coast Guard Region 3 in Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of September 28.

Reporting to the delegation, the Command of Coast Guard Region 3 stated that during its "peak month" anti-IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing, the unit carried out nearly 900 patrols and control operations covering over 12,777 nautical miles. The force provided regulatory outreach and conducted inspections on more than 1,700 fishing vessels, performing direct checks on nearly 2,100 crew members while reaching 1,410 vessels and 10,339 crew members via maritime radio communications.

Through the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), Coast Guard Region 3 task forces detected and contacted over 200 vessels experiencing connection losses to issue warnings and compliance guidance, resulting in 90 percent of the non-compliant vessels reconnecting their VMS equipment. The unit also issued administrative fines to 15 non-compliant fishing vessels, distributed 800 leaflets, and presented 300 national flags to encourage fishermen to maintain safe and legal operations at sea.

Authorities educate fishermen about combating IUU fishing at Cat Lo Fishing Port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, Coast Guard Region 3 established four mobile outreach teams in coordination with the Border Guard force to disseminate anti-IUU regulations at locks, ports, and anchorage areas across six southern provinces and municipalities.

Concluding the inspection, Senior Colonel Nguyen Phung Hung commended Coast Guard Region 3 for its operational results. He requested that units continue collaborating closely with relevant authorities to decisively curb IUU violations, proactively provide supplementary training, intensify efforts against smuggling, commercial fraud, and maritime crime, and strictly enforce penalties to support the national goal of lifting the European Commission's "yellow card.”

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh