International

Vietnam sends congratulations to 47th President of US

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 21 (Hanoi time) sent congratulations to Donald Trump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the US.

1000018328-4035-425.jpg
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the US on January 20 at the US Capitol.

The three Vietnamese leaders affirmed that Vietnam views the US as a partner of strategic importance.

Given the strides in bilateral cooperation over the recent past, they expressed their belief that with the leadership and support from Trump, the Vietnam – US relations will continue developing steadily based on the principle of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, and political regimes for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development, particularly when the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1995–2025) and two years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The same day, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also sent a congratulatory letter to US Vice President James David Vance.

VNA

Tags

the Vietnam – US relations sustainable development the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn