Vietnam, Russia seek stronger maritime cooperation

State President Luong Cuong and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board at their meeting on September 16

Vietnam’s Party, State, and people always treasure the valuable support and assistance of the people of the Soviet Union in the past and of Russia today, State President Luong Cuong has affirmed, stressing Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy towards Russia, especially in the current new stage of development.

At a reception on September 16 for Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board, the President noted the positive progress in the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years.

President Luong Cuong urged agencies, ministries, sectors, and localities of both countries to hold candid exchanges to implement cooperation in specific areas, effectively realising agreements and commitments made by their senior leaders for the benefit of the two nations and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He suggested that the Maritime Board of Russia support and promote cooperation with Vietnam in the maritime sphere, alongside traditional and pillar fields such as defence-security, energy, oil and gas, economy-trade, education-training, and transport, in accordance with the interests of both sides and for the sake of regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Highlighting the importance of ensuring peace and maritime safety in the East Sea, the President called on Russia to continue voicing support for resolving disputes in the sea through peaceful means, on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

For his part, Patrushev affirmed that Russia attaches importance to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, identifying Vietnam as one of its leading partners in the region.

He emphasised the significant potential for bilateral cooperation and pledged that the Maritime Board of Russia will continue to support expanding cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in maritime affairs, with a focus on joint scientific and technical research in the field.

He underlined that his delegation’s working visit from September 15-18 aims to implement the cooperation orientations discussed by President Putin and Party General Secretary To Lam in May 2025 and with President Luong Cuong in early September 2025. He committed to working closely with ministries and agencies of both sides to promote concrete cooperation programs and projects, turning potential into tangible outcomes as directed by the President.

Both sides agreed to strengthen consultation mechanisms between specialised agencies to address difficulties and obstacles, and to promote practical and effective cooperation across all fields, thereby contributing to the building and development of both nations. They also recognised the achievements of the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Center and agreed to further develop the institution.

VNA