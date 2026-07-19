Vietnam, RoK expand supply chain, manufacturing cooperation

Beyond sourcing products, RoK companies aim to build long-term partnerships with Vietnamese firms through product showcases, business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, investment opportunities and sustainable supply chain development.

The Foreign Market Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the strong participation of Republic of Korea (RoK) businesses at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026), to be held from September 3–5 in Ho Chi Minh City, underscores Vietnam’s growing appeal as a regional manufacturing and sourcing hub.

Participants at the forum at the 2026 HCMC–RoK investment cooperation and business networking forum held in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Supported by the Vietnam Trade Office in the RoK, this year’s delegation expects to bring together leading corporations, industry associations and businesses in food, logistics, digital technology, engineering, shipbuilding, fisheries and distribution.

Beyond sourcing products, RoK companies aim to build long-term partnerships with Vietnamese firms through product showcases, business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, investment opportunities and sustainable supply chain development.

Among the participants, HiteJinro will feature two exhibition booths and B2B sessions to promote its beverage portfolio while seeking Vietnamese processed food products for its global distribution network, as part of preparations to expand production in Vietnam.

Logistics and supply chain service providers, including Zenith Union Partners (ZUP) and KCTC International, will explore logistics, packaging, pallet, distribution and sourcing solutions to optimise supply chains for the RoK business community operating in Vietnam and strengthen bilateral trade.

The digital technology sector will be represented by Megazone, one of the RoK’s leading cloud computing and digital transformation companies, which is seeking partnerships with Vietnamese technology firms in digital infrastructure, data centres, cloud computing and enterprise digital solutions.

Shipbuilding and heavy industry companies, including Tims Trading, BUFCO and the Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), will look for Vietnamese suppliers of mechanical components, materials, flanges, pipe fittings, marine equipment and products serving the shipbuilding, energy and offshore industries, highlighting growing opportunities as Vietnam’s engineering capabilities continue to advance.

In the fisheries sector, Hanawon Fishery is seeking raw materials for aquaculture feed production, while other companies are exploring stable Vietnamese supply chains for seafood products.

VIS 2026 has also attracted support from key RoK business organisations, including the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise (KFME), representing more than 7.3 million small business owners and enterprises, as well as KOCHAM and the Consulate General of the RoK in Ho Chi Minh City, helping promote the event and encourage participation from the RoK business community in Vietnam.

According to the department, the strong RoK presence at VIS 2026 reflects an accelerating trend among Korean companies to diversify supply chains, expand sourcing networks in Vietnam and deepen cooperation with Vietnamese manufacturers. The event also offers Vietnamese businesses direct access to leading Korean corporations, importers, industry associations and distribution networks, enabling them to integrate more deeply into regional and global value chains.

The department expects Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 to continue serving as an effective platform connecting Vietnamese businesses with international buyers, supporting exports and further strengthening Vietnam’s position in global supply chains.

VNA