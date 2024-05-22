Vietnam promotes cooperation with FDI enterprises to improve human resources

A forum on promoting research and training cooperation between FDI enterprises and higher education institutions today took place at the University of Civil Engineering in Hanoi.

At the forum

Education Counselor - Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Vietnam; Education Counselor - Australian Embassy in Vietnam; representatives of embassies, international organizations, FDI business associations in Vietnam and higher education establishments were attending the forum.

Addressing the forum, Deputy Minister of Education and Training of Vietnam Nguyen Van Phuc informed that business cooperation with higher education institutions is considered one of the top priorities. Currently, 243 higher education institutions with over 2.25 million students have partly met the need for high-quality human resources of businesses in general, including FDI enterprises.

Although schools have gained certain achievements, Vietnam's higher education institutions need to make more efforts in research and training to meet the requirements for high-quality human resources, especially high-tech industries.

Specifically, as of March 31, 2022, of the more than 51.2 million workers aged 15 and older working, the proportion of the population with technical expertise accounts for about 26 percent and the proportion of the population with university degrees is about 26 percent and about 11 percent of the country’s residents have a bachelor's degree or higher.

However, there will be a scarcity in the supply of high-quality human resources that can meet the requirements of businesses, especially FDI enterprises, in the coming time.

In addition to currently operating FDI projects, there were over 3,000 newly licensed projects in 2023; therefore, there will be a huge demand for labor, especially in industries requiring high-quality human resources in the near future.

Accordingly, FDI enterprises need to link and cooperate with higher education institutions in Vietnam in finding human resources, and placing orders for higher education institutions in Vietnam for training, considering this as both a challenge and a challenge for development, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Phuc.

That’s why today the Ministry of Education and Training organized a forum to connect FDI enterprises and higher education establishments to discuss the increasing demand for quantity and quality of human resources in enterprises in general, and FDI enterprises in particular.

The Ministry of Education and Training hoped that organizations, individuals, representatives of FDI enterprises, and higher education institutions would share cooperation experiences and propose solutions to overcome difficulties to help Vietnamese higher education develop according to its potential, fulfilling the mission of training high-quality human resources.

Moreover, Vietnamese graduates are capable of adapting to changes of the 4.0 industrial revolution, making an important contribution to attracting foreign direct investment into Vietnam.

On this occasion, higher education institutions and FDI enterprises signed minutes of cooperation agreements. For instance, the University of Mining and Geology signed cooperation agreements with BLACKSTONE and MINCORE while Hung Yen University of Technical Education signed cooperation agreements with COGNEX Vietnam Company Limited and ABB Vietnam Company Limited. Hanoi University of Civil Engineering also signed cooperation agreements with Life Design Kabaya Company (Japan) and Gree Vietnam Air Conditioning Company Limited (China) at the event.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan