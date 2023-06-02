Vietnam pays attention to creation of best condition for children’s development

The Party and the State always pay attention to the creation of the best conditions for children’s comprehensive development and a safe and healthy living environment for children.

For best carrying out the above task, many entries in the third Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award have offered solutions to protect, care for and educate children as well as create a safe, healthy and friendly living environment for children and women.

Recently, a woman sought assistance from the ‘One-stop model to support women and children experiencing violence’ at Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 – the first of its kind in the city - to provide consulting for women and children.

She revealed that her husband changed his temper and often beat her and scolded children after she discovered that he committed adultery. Knowing about the model of supporting women experiencing violence, she went to get advice on how to deal with it.

The woman is one of more than 10 victims who have sought assistance from the ‘One stop shop model to support women and children suffering from violence’ for support over the past two months after the model was put into operation at Hung Vuong Hospital. The model has been piloted in Ho Chi Minh City to give counseling and provide on-site services for women and children experiencing violence and sexual abuse.

The model was established by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in collaboration with Hung Vuong Hospital and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh, the model is a safe destination to intervene, help, and provide self-contained and essential service packages for each victim in the southern metropolis.

According to lawyer Tran Thi Ngoc Nu, Head of the Bar Association under the Ho Chi Minh City Children's Welfare Association, in the past, when children were abused or abused, they had to go to many agencies to ask for help and give testimony. This lengthy and tiring process made many victims be silent and not speak up. The one-stop model will keep victims' identities confidential.

In order to help women and children know about the one-stop-shop model, socio-political organizations and associations disseminate information to each residential quarter so that women and children who suffer violence and abuse can find the right place for seeking help.

Due to conflicts with his parents, a student of a secondary school in District 3 intended to harm himself. Luckily, before committing the silly act, the schoolboy decided to tell a teaching staff of the online school counseling room who gave the boy pieces of advice. Thanks to teachers’ advice, the boy finally overcame a difficult period to regain his self-worth and family affection.

According to Head of the Education and Training Department of District 3 Pham Dang Khoa, for the goal of building a happy school, the education and training sector of District 3 has set up a consulting room in schools where teaching staff will listen to students' stories and promptly help students overcome daily difficulties.

At the end of 2022, the District 3 Department of Education and Training built an online consulting room on the portal www.quan3.tamlyhocduong.org and a platform ‘School Psychology in District 3’ so that students can log in and chat with a team of psychologists. If matters are not important, psychologists will support students right during the online chat while for more difficult problems, experts will invite students to one of the five school counseling rooms for direct advice.