Vietnam participates in parliamentary meeting at COP30

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil attended the Parliamentary Meeting, co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Congress of Brazil on the sidelines of COP30.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, authorised by Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, took part in the IPU Parliamentary Meeting at the 30th Climate Change Conference (COP30) and carried out a series of engagements in Belem, Brazil, from November 13 to 15.

At a meeting with Brazilian Senator Humberto Costa on November 13, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi highlighted priority areas for bilateral cooperation and ways to reinforce coordination at multilateral forums, particularly in climate action and justice promotion in this field.

The two sides exchanged legislative experience, emphasised the role of parliaments in overseeing the implementation of climate commitments, and agreed to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation to contribute a unified voice at international mechanisms.

On November 14, the ambassador attended the Parliamentary Meeting, co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Congress of Brazil on the sidelines of COP30. Delegates examined how to translate global climate commitments into transparent and just national actions.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi and representatives from the Youth Climate Action Network of Vietnam participate in an event on the COP30 sidelines. (Photo: VNA)

Discussions centered on strengthening the role of parliamentarians in mobilising and supervising climate finance, addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on women and girls, and promoting women’s empowerment and leadership. The meeting reaffirmed the indispensable role of legislative bodies in ensuring effective and just climate action.

On the sidelines of the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi met delegations from Cambodia, China, the Marshall Islands, and other international partners to exchange information, deepen mutual understanding, and foster inter-parliamentary cooperation in climate issues.

On November 15, the ambassador, together with representatives from the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Youth Climate Action Network of Vietnam, attended a session within the COP30 framework, discussing monitoring, reporting, and verification mechanisms, technology transfer, and the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Vietnamplus