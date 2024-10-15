Vietnam, Pakistan foster literature cooperation

The Vietnamese Writers' Association and the Pakistan Academy of Letters signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in Hanoi on October 15.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked an important step in the friendly collaboration between writers of the two countries.

Under the MoU, writers, poets, intellectuals, and scientists from the two sides will organize visits, and book fairs; translate and publish books by Vietnamese and Pakistani authors; and award literary prizes to writers and poets of the two nations.

At the event, the Pakistan Academy of Letters planned to translate and publish famous Vietnamese literary works into Urdu for Pakistani readers, including “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu) by great poet Nguyen Du, “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) written by late President Ho Chi Minh, and a collection of poems titled “Song Nui tren vai”(Mountains and Rivers on Shoulders) by Vietnamese poets.

In addition, the Vietnamese Writers' Association will also select and translate 100 Pakistani poems into Vietnamese.

At the signing ceremony, poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, President of the Vietnam Writers' Association presented the Embassy of Pakistan in Hanoi and the Pakistan Academy of Letters two collections of poems by Vietnamese poets that have been released in English, including “Song Nui tren vai” (Mountains and Rivers on Shoulders) and “Khat vong hoa binh” (Desire for Peace).

The Pakistan Academy of Letters handed over a collection of poems by poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan, and the book titled “Identity and Culture” by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, a renowned Urdu poet from Pakistan and India to the Vietnamese Writers' Association.

