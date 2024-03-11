Vietnam, New Zealand reinforce all-round ties, eye new level of relations

Photo: VGP

PM Chinh noted that during the talks, the two sides discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation and outlined orientations for the Vietnam - New Zealand strategic partnership to continue growing strongly in the time ahead.



In particular, the countries will stabilise and consolidate the strategic trust and political - diplomatic cooperation to create a solid foundation for bilateral ties. They will enhance and expand cooperation in all the important pillars of their strategic partnership, including economy - trade - investment, security - defence, agriculture, and people-to-people exchange. In addition, they will accelerate and make breakthrough in the partnerships in science - technology, innovation, green economy, digital economy, environmentally friendly technology transfer, agriculture, and such emerging sectors as artificial intelligence, semiconductor, maritime economy, environmental protection, labour, and vocational training.



The two sides agreed to establish working groups to step up the fruitful implementation of cooperation deals, he said.



Looking into some regional and international issues of shared concern, they agreed to coordinate closely and support each other, especially at the United Nations, the ASEAN-led forums, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). They also concurred in boosting dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, together effectively responding to common challenges in the region, and fostering cooperation in the Mekong sub-region, the Vietnamese PM said.



Regarding the East Sea issue, he went on, the two sides re-affirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters; not using or threatening to use force; and peacefully resolving disputes on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They agreed to exchange opinions and information, increase maritime cooperation, and make joint efforts to turn the East Sea into an area of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation, and development.



For his part, PM Luxon told the media that during the talks, the two sides made commitments to the building of an Asia-Pacific region of peace, stability, cooperation, and development that generates benefits for both countries and their peoples.



Vietnam and New Zealand will promote cooperation in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.



Bilateral trade has been rising continuously, by 60 percent over the last five years, he noted, adding that they aim to raise the trade revenue to US$2 billion in 2024 and soon double bilateral investment through appropriate measures.



The two countries also agreed to jointly build and implement plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the host leader announced.



He went on to say that he and his Vietnamese guest believe that there remains huge room for the Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation, so the two sides should work to maximise potential, including by holding activities aiming for practical and breakthrough results in 2025 – the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, so as to elevate bilateral ties to a new level.



Both sides shared the view that with the achievements obtained so far and the determination of the two countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam - New Zealand relations will keep growing strongly, substantively, and effectively to practically benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Asia-Pacific and the world, according to Luxon.



Following the press conference, the two PMs witnessed the signing of several deals, including an agreement on educational cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Education New Zealand, an agreement on economic and trade cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the New Zealand Treasury.

VNA