Vietnam Music Week 2023 returns

After two years of online organizing, Vietnam Music Week 2023 has returned to HCMC on November 20-24.

The five-day event organized by the Vietnam Music Industry Network (VMIN) takes place at the Music One theater of the Voice of HCMC’s People.

The Vietnam Music Week 2023 is an opportunity for artists, experts, producers, and businesses specializing in music to share experiences in the industry.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy a series of music performances called VMW 2023 Artist Showcase scheduled to take place at 6.30 - 7.30 pm every day with the participation of 13 singers and young bands.

Vietnam Music Week 2023 also includes 12 seminars on music business, musical creativity, effective distribution and promotion of music products, sustainable business, and development strategy with the participation of leading specialists in the country.