Vietnam maintains close watch on developments in East Sea: official

Vietnam’s law enforcement forces at sea are keeping a close eye on developments related to the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, an official has said.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press meeting on June 1, Deputy Spokesman Nguyen Duc Thang replied to questions from reporters about the illegal operations of the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone in the East Sea.

“Vietnam’s law enforcement bodies at sea have always kept a close watch on developments, and they are resolute in safeguarding and exercising Vietnam’s legitimate rights and interests on its waters in conformity with international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and Vietnamese law," the deputy spokesman said.