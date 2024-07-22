Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia cultivate solidarity, cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association yesterday hosted an exchange program with veteran volunteers and Vietnamese former experts who help Cambodian friends and Laotian students in the city.

The event took place at the Southeastern Armed Forces Museum on July 21.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City chaired the event.

Speaking at the program, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam affirmed that the three countries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have had traditional friendship relationships with long-term commitment.

The relationships among the three countries have not only been built on the basis of standing side by side, sharing the difficulties and obstacles in the cause of the struggle for national liberation, but also Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have always supported together on building, protecting and developing the countries.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam shared that during the national reforms, the three people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have comprehensively inherited fruitful traditional friendship relations over the passing periods and have always cultivated and promoted the relationships widely in multi-faceted fields, creating powerful main forces to ensure the development of the three countries in the upcoming time.

Lieutenant General Nam expected that via the program, the three countries would understand more clearly the fruitful sentiment to build the spirits of solidarity and tradition friendship cooperation.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong