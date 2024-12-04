Vietnam, Korean partner jointly enhance railway safety management capacity

Vietnam Railways Corporation and Korean contractor consortium this afternoon organized a meeting to review the completion of the "Enhancing Railway Safety Management Capacity in Vietnam" project funded by the Republic of Korea.

The meeting took place in the capital city of Hanoi.

This project was carried out under the cooperation framework between the Vietnamese and Korean governments, aiming to support Vietnam in implementing the National Railway Network Planning up to 2030.

Through this project, the South Korean government provided a grant of KR₩13.5 billion (US$9.5 million) for supplying useful equipment for the repair and maintenance of railway infrastructure for Vietnam Railways Corporation, thereby significantly contributing to ensuring and improving railway safety.

Besides, the project organized six training courses for 300 employees of Vietnam Railways Corporation at Railway College, helping them acquire knowledge on railway design and construction, technical error detection in rails, and rail safety and maintenance. Additionally, Vietnamese trainees attended five training courses in the Republic of Korea on railway policy and management, urban railway operation and advanced railway operation.

At the ceremony of signing an official letter on handing over the project implementation results

Director General of the International Cooperation Center, Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) Jun Yoo Duk and Deputy Director of Vietnam Railways Corporation Tran Anh Tuan co-signed an official letter on handing over the project implementation results.

Director General of the International Cooperation Center, Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) Jun Yoo Duk hoped that the project would enhance Vietnam's railway safety management capacity, reduce maintenance costs, decrease damage from derailments and develop specialized human resources for railway management and operation in the coming time.

Right after signing the official letter on handing over the project implementation results, the International Cooperation Center, Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KIAT) and Vietnam Railways Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue improving Vietnam's railway safety management capacity.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong