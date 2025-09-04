Vietnam, Italy strengthen cooperation across key economic sectors

The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Confederation of Italian Industry, hosted the Vietnam–Italy Business Forum on the morning of September 4 in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Finance Ho Sy Hung speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Ho Sy Hung said that the longstanding friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Italy continue to be strengthened and deepened. The two countries share four key similarities that serve as a strong foundation for mutually beneficial collaboration, including a trusted partnership, complementary and mutually reinforcing economies, warm and sincere sentiments between their peoples, and a shared aspiration for peace and dynamic progress.

In addition, Vietnam hopes that Italian enterprises leverage their experience and resources to support Vietnam in accessing shifting investment capital flows and sustainable, green financing sources. These include investment in science and technology, innovation, new and renewable energy, and the development of international financial and green finance centers, as well as high-tech agriculture and industry, trade, and tourism.

The Deputy Minister of Finance also called on Italy to play an active role in urging European Union member states to swiftly ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He encouraged Italian investors to continue supporting and facilitating Vietnamese enterprises in integrating more deeply and substantively into global supply chains. He further emphasized the need for businesses from both countries to enhance engagement and expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, green economy, circular economy, energy transition, financial centers, and free trade zones, thereby contributing to the realization of Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Italian Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)



For his part, Italian Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini emphasized that in a rapidly changing global landscape, both Italy and Vietnam must prioritize key areas such as digital technology, green technology, energy, and artificial intelligence. He underscored the importance of addressing challenges related to energy balance, striving to achieve development goals while minimizing environmental impact. He affirmed that Italian businesses are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market and are willing to share their experience to tackle these shared challenges. He also proposed that similar collaborative events be organized in Italy in the near future.

As part of the forum, representatives from Vietnam and Italy signed more than 10 memoranda of understanding across key sectors, including innovation and Industry 4.0, energy and infrastructure, financial and insurance cooperation, as well as trade and tourism promotion. These important agreements mark a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation, paving the way for concrete joint projects between businesses in the two countries in the coming time.

Representatives from Vietnam and Italy sign memoranda of understanding across key sectors. (Photo; SGGP)

Italy is currently Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner within the European Union. In the first seven months of 2025, bilateral trade reached over US$4.3 billion, marking an increase of more than 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Vietnam’s exports to Italy totaled over US$3 billion, up 4.5 percent year-on-year, while imports from Italy stood at US$1.2 billion, a rise of nearly 7 percent from the same period last year.

In terms of investment cooperation, Italy currently has 162 projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital exceeding US$624 million, ranking 32nd out of 151 countries and territories investing in the country. Conversely, Vietnam has invested in one project in Italy, with a total capital of nearly US$700,000.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh