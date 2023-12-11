Vietnam Innovation Network in Europe deploys activities in France

The Vietnam Innovation Network in Europe (VINEU) officially launched its operations in France at a ceremony held in Paris on December 10.

Participants pose for a group photo at the launch of the Vietnam Innovation Network in Europe. (Photo: VNA)

Introduced in November 2021, VINEU is one of the eight global networks supported by the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Innovation Center (NIC). It has a mission to gather Vietnamese knowledge in Europe and collaboratively provide sustainable solutions to challenges faced by Vietnam.

At the ceremony, VINEU President Pham Huy Hoang highlighted the significance of deploying activities in France, where many experts with extensive experience are actively working at research and educational institutes or major corporations and companies.

Delegates highlighted the importance of the network in maintaining relevant parties’ exchanges, interactions, coordination, and engagement in specific projects that align with Vietnam’s needs. This approach aims to gather intellect and expertise from the Vietnamese diaspora in related fields to find suitable and cohesive deployment solutions.

Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in France Pham Thi Kim Yen expressed her hope that VINEU will effectively leverage the resources of the Vietnamese intellectual community in Europe, especially France, serving the development of the motherland. She also pledged the embassy’s consistent support for meaningful activities for the homeland.

Vietnamplus