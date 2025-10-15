Vietnam grateful for Cambodia’s solidarity following recent natural disasters

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of thanks to Cambodia’s solidarity following recent natural disasters.

With the joint efforts of society and the support of international friends, including the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), Vietnam will soon overcome the consequences of the disasters, restore stability, and continue socio-economic development.

Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, has sent a letter of thanks to Samdech Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) and her organisation for their message of sympathy and solidarity with the Vietnamese people over the recent floods and natural disasters affecting several localities.

Do Van Chien (right), President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, receives Samdech Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland, on May 24, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In the letter, he expressed his sincere gratitude for the kind words of sympathy from Samdech Men Sam An, describing them as a significant source of encouragement for the Vietnamese people, especially those suffering from the disasters. He underlined that the gesture once again reflects the long-standing friendship and close bond between the people of Cambodia and Vietnam.

He noted his belief that with the joint efforts of society and the support of international friends, including the SFDCM, Vietnam will soon overcome the consequences of the disasters, restore stability, and continue socio-economic development.

Vietnamplus