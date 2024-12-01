Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 extends helping hand to needy students

As part of the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024, the organizing committee has donated VND500 million to SGGP Newspaper's “Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" program.

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 organizer gives studying equipment to students in disadvantaged areas

The Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024, a collaborative effort between SGGP Newspaper, the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and Global Entertainment Star Company, has successfully concluded.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong of SGGP Newspaper and Co-Head of the Organizing Committee for the Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024 revealed that the festival has incorporated numerous humanitarian initiatives, including a donation of VND500 million (US$19,725) to the program "Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School". This contribution aims to provide additional resources for supporting underprivileged students in remote regions.

She added that in the near future, SGGP Newspaper plans to carry out this program in Khanh Hoa Province, allocating a total of VND200 million to assist students in the area.

The program launched by SGGP Newspaper in March 2023 has provided gifts, scholarships, renovated library facilities, constructed schools, and equipped numerous educational institutions nationwide, with a total amount exceeding VND24 billion. This initiative holds significant value, focusing on the physical, intellectual, and spiritual growth of children in remote and underprivileged areas.

Following the successful Vietnam Golf Festival - Nha Trang 2024, the program "Lighting up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School" has been introduced to Khanh Hoa Province for the first time. Recently, SGGP Newspaper has launched this program at Lieng Srong Primary School in Dam Rong District of Lam Dong Province. This marks the second location in Lam Dong to receive educational resources from the initiative.

Principal Pham Thi Nguyen of Lieng Srong Primary School said that each gift, scholarship, and contribution from the education-encouraging program, organized by SGGP Newspaper and its sponsors, embodies warmth and encouragement for all students. These invaluable resources assist the students in overcoming challenges and foster a sense of security in their educational pursuits.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan