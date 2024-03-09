Vietnam develops human resources in semiconductor industry

Students of University of Technology and Education in Da Nang are in their class

Yesterday, the National Innovation Center (NIC) coordinated with the Asia Foundation and Da Nang University of Technology and Education to organize a workshop to develop human resources for the semiconductor industry in Vietnam. Simultaneously, the three sides have opened a design training course on semiconductor circuit design in the Central City of Da Nang.

At the seminar, NIC Deputy Director Do Tien Thinh said that recently, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has regularly contacted many units related to the semiconductor industry. It is forecasted that in the next 6 years, additional 1 million semiconductor engineers will be needed. This is a golden opportunity for Vietnam.

Human resources training is a factor in creating a breakthrough in developing Vietnam's semiconductor industry as Vietnam has young human resources who are willing to learn. Investing in human resources will cost less than with investment in technology infrastructure, Mr. Thinh explained.

According to technical manager Tran Thuy Vy of Cadence Company, design is one of the strengths that Vietnam can break out compared to foreign businesses. Vietnamese workers are considered young, dynamic, eager to learn, and have a highly creative spirit. However, she proposed for the state’s preferential policies to attract talented people working in the semiconductor industry.

Deputy Director Le Thi Thuc of the Department of Science and Technology of Da Nang City said that Da Nang will accelerate its journey into the semiconductor chip ecosystem by organizing many programs to welcome leading corporations in the world in the field of semiconductor planning in addition to activities for foreign investment promotion in this year.

Additionally, Da Nang City is submitting to the National Assembly a specific policy mechanism for development in the near future. In its mechanism, Da Nang proposed for amendments to the Resolution 119 related to specific policy incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as amendments to specific policy incentives for the semiconductor industry, innovative startups, tax exemption, and investment appeal in research and development.

To solve the problem of human resources and employment, Da Nang City has linked five universities including University of Science and Technology - The University of Da Nang (DUT-UD), University of Technology and Education, Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communications Technology, FPT University and Duy Tan University.

On the other hand, Da Nang City is focusing on attracting investment from foreign businesses to Da Nang. Da Nang-located schools will provide training according to the orientation and needs of businesses. In addition, Da Nang City is focusing on policy mechanisms and investment support to promote the young generation, said Director Le Hoang Phuc of the Da Nang Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Center.

On this occasion, NIC and the Asia Foundation, Acronics Solutions Company organized an IC design training course from March to June 2024. Students are lecturers and final-year students of these universities training semiconductor-related majors in Da Nang City and the Central Highlands region.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated By Anh Quan