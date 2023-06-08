Vietnam demands Taiwan to cancel illegal live-fire drills on Ba Binh island

Vietnam resolutely opposes to and demands that Taiwan (China) cancel live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 8.

Hang made the statement in response to reporters' queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan on June 7.

"Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Truong Sa," she said, stressing that the exercises conducted by Taiwan (China) seriously violates Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over Truong Sa, threatens peace, stability, safety and security of navigation, causes tension and further complicates the situation in the East Sea.

The spokeswoman urged Taiwan (China) not to repeat similar violations in the future.