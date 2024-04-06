International

Vietnam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

Vietnam condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. All the buildings of diplomatic representative and consular offices must be respected and protected according to international law.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang (Photo: SGGP)

So said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on April 6 while answering journalists’ question on Vietnam’s reaction to the attack.

Vietnam calls on the sides concerned to practice restraint, refrain from the use of violence, settle differences by peaceful measures, avoid escalating tension in the region, and abide by international law, including the Vienna Convention 1961 on ensuring the life, security, and safety for the people, members of the representative offices and their families, the official stressed.

VNA

