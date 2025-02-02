National

Vietnam Coast Guard rescues Filipino sailor in distress

The Vietnam Coast Guard has brought ashore a Filippino sailor falling ill aboard a China’s Hong Kong-flagged vessel off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

vna-potal-canh-sat-bien-vung-3-cuu-thanh-cong-1-thuyen-vien-nguoi-nuoc-ngoai-bi-nan-tren-bien-7834533.jpg
Coast Guard vessel 2011 approaches the Deryoung Sunnysky ship (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command, at 2:30 a.m. on February 1, the Vietnam Coast Guard received an urgent request for help. Sailor named Rholand T. Boiser aboard the Deryoung Sunnysky was experiencing severe abdominal pain, and struggling to breathe with an oxygen supply that was running low. The ship’s captain called for immediate medical assistance.

At 2:35 a.m., Coast Guard vessel 2011 left the port, carrying a medical team and officers of the Con Dao district border guard.

By 3:15 a.m., the Coast Guard vessel reached ship Deryoung Sunnysky, where the medical team boarded and administered first aid to the patient. At 4:05 a.m., Boiser was transferred to the Coast Guard vessel 2011, which then transported him to the Con Dao district for further treatment at the Con Dao medical center.

