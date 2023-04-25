Vietnam, Cambodia comprehensively promote cooperation between border provinces

The 12th conference on cooperation and development between border localities of Vietnam and Cambodia took place in Tay Ninh Province on April 25.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng with the participation of leaders of border provinces of the two nations and the People’s Committee of HCMC.

Two deputies Prime Ministers highly appreciate the 11th meeting on cooperation and development between the border provinces of Vietnam and Cambodia in October 2021.

The two countries still maintain good cooperative relations and close coordination in all fields and at all levels, including provinces sharing the Vietnam-Cambodia border despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the complicated global and regional situation.

The two sides have also still maintained regular high-level visits and effectively implemented important cooperative mechanisms, including the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on economic, cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation that was held in Hanoi in March.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation is one of the bright spots of the bilateral relations. Two-way trade has sharply surged, reaching more than US$10.57 billion in 2022, up nearly 11 percent compared to 2021. Vietnam is currently the third largest trade partner in Cambodia after China and the US.

Vietnam is also the largest trading partner of Cambodia in Southeast Asia, having 205 operating projects with a total registered capital of US$2.94 billion, and remains among the top five direct investors in Cambodia. Meanwhile, Cambodia ranks second among 79 countries and territories receiving investment from Vietnam.

Cooperation in the sectors of national defense and security, energy, transport, agro-forestry-fishery, education-training, culture, information, and tourism has also been promoted. The two countries successfully co-organized many activities marking the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship (June 24, 1967-2022).

Cooperation between border provinces of the two countries has been continuously promoted comprehensively and achieved many positive results. Trade activities at border gates have been bustling. The two nations signed an agreement on border trade on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s two-day official visit to Cambodia in November 2022, creating favorable conditions for the bilateral trade cooperation.

In the coming time, the ministries, departments, and localities of the two sides will continue to comprehensively coordinate and build appropriate legal frameworks and cooperation mechanisms to create favorable conditions for cooperation between border provinces.

The two sides reaffirmed the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use the territory of one country to harm the security and interests of the other, closely coordinating to effectively implement legal documents related to land border issues to ensure a shared borderline of friendship, peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The two sides agreed to continue to effectively invest and develop the land border gate system between the two countries, and accelerate investment in infrastructure, transport infrastructure connecting the border areas, border gates, and the economic hubs of the two countries.

The two sides determined to maintain growth in bilateral trade, and border trade activities; strengthen the 2022 border trade agreement and encourage enterprises of the two countries to seek business opportunities for the development of the Vietnam-Cambodia Special Zone in Cambodian provinces sharing the Vietnam-Cambodia border; enhance cooperation in the fields of transport, agro-forestry-fishery, water resources, meteorology, energy, education, social affairs, culture, sports, tourism, healthcare, and others.

At the conclusion of the conference, the two sides approved a report and a joint statement.

The 13th conference on cooperation and development between border localities of Vietnam and Cambodia is scheduled to be held in Cambodia in 2024.