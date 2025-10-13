Vietnam-Cambodia business forum 2025 held in HCMC

The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Forum 2025 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, aiming to foster business linkages and expand investment opportunities between enterprises of the two neighbouring countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu and Cambodian businesspeople visit the Vietnamese booth. (Photo: VNA)

The event was co-organized by the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association and Vietnamese and Cambodian agencies on the occasion of the Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13) and the 72nd National Day of Cambodia (November 9, 1953–2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh stressed that the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship has continued to grow strongly and comprehensively in recent years, particularly in the economy, trade, and investment, generating tangible benefits and contributing to regional stability and development. However, she noted that bilateral cooperation remains modest compared with the two countries’ potential, especially in the green economy, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, tourism, and trade.

This is a favorable time for both sides to unlock resources, tap potential, and create new breakthroughs, thereby elevating Vietnam-Cambodia economic ties and realizing the strategic vision set by the two Parties and States, she said.

Thanh affirmed that Vietnam consistently creates favorable conditions for Cambodian enterprises to invest and operate effectively in the country, while expressing her hope that the Cambodian Government will continue to support Vietnamese investors in Cambodia toward sustainable and mutually beneficial development.

She highlighted that the forum offered an important platform for the business communities to meet, share experiences, and explore new cooperation opportunities, thus contributing to economic growth and further strengthening the traditional solidarity between the two nations.

Vice President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce Neak Oknha Lav Kang lauded the initiative, saying the forum provided a special opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to promote products, services, and potential cooperation. He noted that bilateral trade has been increasing steadily, with both sides striving to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion in 2025.

At the forum, delegates discussed current investment and trade cooperation between the two countries, particularly in agricultural exports, food processing, tourism, infrastructure, and technology.

The forum also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vietnam’s Visan Company and Cambodia’s Degrand Group on cooperation in production and distribution.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, Cambodia is currently Vietnam’s 12th largest trading partner, while Vietnam remains among the five biggest investors and the third-largest trading partner of Cambodia, after China and the US. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$10.1 billion, up 17.5 percent year on year. Vietnam now has 216 valid projects in Cambodia with registered capital exceeding US$3 billion, while Cambodian firms are investing in 31 projects in Vietnam worth nearly US$74 million.

On this occasion, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association presented medals “For the Friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia” to individuals from both countries in recognition of their contributions to strengthening bilateral solidarity and friendship.

Vietnamplus