Vietnam Book Day promotes reading culture value

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day opened in Bac Ninh city of the northern province of the same name on April 12.

reading.jpg
Students at the event (Photo: VNA)

Director of the provincial Information and Communications department Nguyen Trung Hieu emphasized that the event, under theme “Good books need readers”, honours the value of books and aims to develop a substantial reading movement in the community. Besides, it is a rendezvous for book publishers and readers to meet and exchange ideas in the field of publishing and distribution.

The three-day event attracts the participation of 40 booths with 100,000 book titles and nearly 2 million copies registered to display at the event.

Event-goers will also have a chance to take part in several activities such as book giving, talks, book exchanges with famous speakers, art performances, and folk games.

On the same day, the Bac Ninh Book and Reading Culture Day was also launched.

