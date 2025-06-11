Vietnam, Australia launch strategic technology center to shape digital future

The Australia–Vietnam Strategic Technology Center (AVSTC) was officially launched on June 11 at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) in Hanoi.

It marked a significant step in deepening bilateral cooperation in strategic technologies, digital transformation, innovation, and cyber security.

A platform for innovation and knowledge exchange

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird speaks at the event (Photo: Australian Embassy in Vietnam)

The center is a joint initiative between Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, with PTIT and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) serving as co-leads, and global telecommunications giant Nokia as founding industry partners. Australia has committed an initial AUD2.1 million (US$1.4 million) to support the centre, while Nokia is providing technical equipment.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy highlighted the center’s role in supporting the Australia–Vietnam Development Partnership Plan (2025–2030), which builds on over five decades of bilateral development cooperation.

He praised Australia’s sustained support through expert exchanges, technical assistance, and policy dialogue, calling the center a crucial milestone in boosting digital transformation, advancing technological and industrial innovation, and strengthening international cyber stability, Duy said.

Vietnam is currently recognized as one of Southeast Asia’s five most advanced scientific nations. According to Duy, this progress is partly due to close cooperation with Australia in science, technology, and innovation. He called the new center a reflection of the two countries’ shared vision for a knowledge-based future.

Building sustainable digital infrastructure

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to partnering with Vietnam to drive innovation and digital transformation, which are key to Vietnam’s economic growth. She described the new centre as a practical demonstration of Australia’s commitment to supporting science and innovation under the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

By fostering research and partnerships on strategic technologies, and by connecting Vietnamese institutions with Australia’s top education and innovation networks, Australia is supporting Vietnam to translate Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into real, measurable outcomes, the Ambassador said.

At the launching ceremony, eight "seed" projects valued at over AUD400,000 were announced, supporting collaboration between Vietnamese and Australian scientists in artificial intelligence, cyber security, satellites, and quantum technologies.

These projects involve joint research teams from universities, research institutes, and private sector partners from both countries.

The AVSTC also partnered with the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council to present the “Women in Tech and Innovation” prizes to 19 female scientists, engineers, and students.

Nearly 100 “Australia–Vietnam Strategic Technology” scholarships were also presented to young engineers, managers, and researchers across Vietnam to inspire future generations to pursue careers in technology and innovation.

Following the launch, the center hosted the inaugural Australia–Vietnam Strategic Technology Forum, with the attendance of domestic and international experts.

