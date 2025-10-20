Vietnam approaches nearly 185,000 electric cars and buses nationwide

Electric vehicles are gaining traction across Vietnam, with nearly 185,000 electric cars and buses now in operation — a promising step toward cleaner transportation amid the nation’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals.

According to the Ministry of Construction, Vietnam currently has over 7 million cars and nearly 78 million motorcycles, alongside hundreds of thousands of waterway, maritime, and aviation vehicles.

Vietnam nears 185,000 electric cars and buses nationwide

The transport sector consumes more than 95 percent of its energy from fossil fuels, emitting approximately 45.8 million tons of CO₂ annually, the second-highest source of emissions after industry.

By the fourth quarter of 2025, Vietnam recorded 183,240 electric cars and 974 electric buses in operation. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City lead the country, each hosting more than 38,400 electric cars, with 317 and 507 electric buses respectively.

The Institute of Strategy, Policy on Agriculture and Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has warned that climate change is accelerating at an alarming rate, demanding decisive action from policymakers and investors. The report emphasizes that Vietnam must rapidly develop a comprehensive green investment ecosystem, including legal frameworks, incentive mechanisms, and transparent monitoring, to lay the foundation for sustainable and prosperous growth.

The World Bank estimates that Vietnam will need around US$368 billion by 2040 to achieve its net-zero emission target. This represents a major challenge in mobilizing capital, advancing technology, improving infrastructure, and building human resource capacity.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan