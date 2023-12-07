Vietnam – a responsible member of UNESCO: General Director

Vietnam has been a responsible member and one of the pioneers in effectively implementing UNESCO’s activities and programs, UNESCO General Director Audrey Azoulay said.

Vietnam has been a responsible member and one of the pioneers in effectively implementing UNESCO’s activities and programs, UNESCO General Director Audrey Azoulay said while receiving Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, who came to say her farewells on December 4.

Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, (L) and UNESCO General Director Audrey Azoulay (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Van on her successful tenure, the UNESCO leader hailed Vietnam’s practical and effective contributions to UNESCO in many important issues. The country holds the positions as vice president of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, vice chair of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expression, and is a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term.

She also congratulated Vietnam on the country being elected a member of the World Committee for the 2023-2027 tenure with the highest number of votes the Asia-Pacific region, which, she said, demonstrated the international community’s confidence in the country – an outstanding example for the preservation and promotion of heritage value.

She hoped that Vietnam will continue sharing its experience with other countries.

Ambassador Van spoke highly of Azoulay’s efforts and UNESCO’s roles in maintaining and consolidating peace, sustainable development and prosperity across the globe.

She agreed with the UNESCO leader that the relations between Vietnam and UNESCO are developing in a comprehensive, practical and effective fashion, with the implementation of the cooperation minute for the 2021-2025 period.

She took the occasion to thank UNESCO and Azoulay for their support to Vietnam over the past time, and affirmed that the Southeast Asian country has treasured collaboration with UNESCO in the context that it is accelerating comprehensive renewal and deep global integration, as well as elevate the multilateral diplomacy.

The Vietnamese diplomat said she hopes that UNESCO will continue support for Vietnam, especially in sharing initiatives and experience, making contributions to the sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development in the country and the realisation of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

She also wished that Azoulay and the UNESCO Secretariat will assist Vietnam in building dossiers for its new heritage items such as Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem- Con Son, Kiep Bac landscape and relic complex, Oc Eo – Ba The archeological relic site, and the art of Dong Ho folk painting, while helping the country with the preservation and promotion work for the UNESCO-recognised heritage.

She said she welcomes Azoulay and other UNESCO officials to visit Vietnam soon to discuss cooperation orientations and priorities, helping develop the Vietnam-UNESCO ties in a stronger and more effective manner in the coming time.

The UNESCO General Director agreed with Van’s recommendations for bilateral collaboration in the future, affirming UNESCO will continue supporting Vietnam’s efforts to preserve its heritage values, and develop nature reserves, global geoparks.

UNESCO commits assistance for Vietnam in building dossiers for its new heritage as mentioned by Van, she said, expressing her wish to return Vietnam soon to discuss specific cooperation measures to elevate the bilateral cooperation to a new high.

