Mekong Delta eel farmers struggle as prices plunge, buyers stay away

In Can Tho City and Ca Mau Province, thousands of tons of overgrown eels remain unsold, leaving households in distress despite prices dropping by more than half.

Thousands of tons of farmed eels in Can Tho City and Ca Mau Province are awaiting buyers as traders fail to show up, even after sharp price reductions.

Farmers in Vi Thuy commune, Can Tho city, are worried because their eels have passed their optimal size without buyers.

The Can Tho City Farmers' Association reports that many eel farmers in the area are facing difficulties due to a lack of buyers. It is estimated that the total amount of overgrown eels currently stockpiled in the area is approximately 4,000 tons.

Chairman Nguyen Van Su of the Can Tho City Farmers' Association said that the association has conducted a field survey to understand the difficulties faced by eel farmers. Initially, they will assess the quantity of eels ready for harvest and those that are overgrown, and will coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to find buyers for the farmers' eels.

Farmers in Can Tho with approximately 4,000 tons of commercial eels are facing difficulties in finding buyers.

In addition, the association has also coordinated with local authorities to support eel farmers in promoting and selling their products through various channels. In the long term, the association will review and reassess the eel farming model to avoid uncontrolled and large-scale farming without a stable market.

In Ca Mau, the Economic Department of An Trach Commune reported that it is coordinating with relevant units to find solutions to support the sale of overgrown commercial eels raised by many local people. An Trach Commune has more than 24 households raising commercial eels on a scale of 8 tons or more. Recently, despite a sharp drop in eel prices, over 100 tons of overgrown eels raised by local people have yet to find buyers.

According to eel farmers in An Trach Commune, previously, traders bought commercial eels at prices above VND80,000 per kg.

Currently, the price has dropped to VND37,000 - VND40,000 per kg. Chairman Nguyen Hoang Thoai of the Ca Mau Provincial Farmers' Association said that the association has issued a document calling for support in selling approximately 100 tons of eels from farmers in An Trach Commune. The association will also propose to the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee to seek qualified businesses to strengthen linkages in the consumption of agricultural products from local people in the future.

At the same time, breeders are advised to carefully assess market demand.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan