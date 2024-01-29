National

Vice State President pays pre-Tet visit to Quang Nam province

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan paid a visit to the central province of Quang Nam on January 29 on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year(Tet) festival.

vice-state-president-4795.jpg
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan pays pre-Tet visit and presents Tet gifts in Quang Nam Province. (Photo: VNA)

She presented 400 Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, impoverished households, and disadvantaged workers, VND200 million (over US$8,100) in support for children with difficulties, and VND500 million to assist house building for the needy.

Extending Tet greetings to the local administration and people, the leader asked for further attention to the investment in cultural institutions, health care, education and practical welfare for local residents, especially those in the remote and mountainous areas and those who rendered service to the nation, helping them have a better quality of life.

On the occasion, she offered incense and flowers at the monument to honour Vietnam’s heroic mothers, visited and delivered Tet wishes to heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi Tam, Hero of the People’s Armed Force and war invalid Tran Thi Cuc.

She also visited and presented gifts to cancer patients at the Quang Nam General Hospital.

