VGCL develops project to assist workers' child care

The Women's Committee of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) is listening to opinions for the launch of a project to assist workers' child care.

VGCL develops a project to assist workers' child care

The VGCL Women's Committee yesterday held a workshop in Hanoi to solicit comments on the draft Project "Supporting Workers in Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones in Child Care and Raising".

Head of the VGCL Women's Committee Do Hong Van stated that this marks the inaugural implementation of a distinct project aimed at tackling the challenges associated with child care and the upbringing of children for workers in industrial parks.

The country currently has 431 industrial parks located across 221 districts in 59 out of 63 provinces and cities, employing approximately 4.16 million workers, the majority of whom are migrant laborers.

Industrial park workers often face challenges such as low incomes, excessive overtime, and the need to rely on private childcare for their children.

Many cases of child abuse have occurred, raising concerns about the safety of workers' children.

The Government has placed a high priority on preschool education within industrial zones to foster development. However, Vice Chairwoman Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor asserts that these policies require more robust implementation to address the real needs effectively.

The trade union organization will persist in gathering public feedback and refining the draft for submission to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor for approval during the 2023-2028 term.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan