VFF’s HCMC chapter congratulates Muslims on Raya Aidil Adha festival

The Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC on June 27 extended greetings to the municipal representative board of the Muslim community in the city on the Raya Aidil Adha festival.

Attending the meeting were former deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Tran Trong Dung.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen highly appreciated the representative board of the Muslim community in the city, management boards of mosques and oratories in presenting the spirit of the virtue of Nabi Muhammad, raising the national pride, accompanying the people of ethnic groups in the city to overcome difficulties and challenges, and positively participating in charity activities and emulation movements of the southern metropolis.

On this occasion, the Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC presented gifts to the representative board of the Muslim community in the city, and the management boards of mosques and oratories.

Former deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh and the program "offering scholarships to disadvantaged ethnic minority students” also handed over 112 financial aid to support needy students of the Cham ethnic group.

On this occasion, the HCMC Women's Union held a gathering for its members who are Islamic Cham women in the city and offered 200 presents to disadvantaged women of the Cham ethnic minority.