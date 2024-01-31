Vehicles in HCMC stranded in serious traffic jams

On these days of the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the streets in Ho Chi Minh City are busy and crowded with a high volume of vehicles triggering serious traffic jams.

Vehicles move slowly and line up in long queues in a congested street. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Various streets in the city have been suffering serious traffic jams for hours from early morning to noon. Thousands of vehicles moved slowly, even stood in lines.

As of this morning, thousands of vehicles lined up in long queues in many streets from District 7 to the city center. Especially, the severe traffic congestion was recorded at the intersection of Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho, connecting District 7 and Nha Be District; Nguyen Thi Thap Street heading to Trung Son Roundabout in Binh Hung Commune, Binh Chanh District to Duong Ba Trac Street, District 8.

Vehicles move difficultly through Kenh Te Bridge.

The similar situation was recorded at Ba Thang Hai (February 3) Street in District 10, Vo Thi Sau and Dien Bien Phu streets in District 3, Truong Chinh and Cong Hoa in Tan Binh District, Nguyen Binh Khiem and Pasteur streets in District 1 and some streets in District 11 and Binh Thanh District.

The serious traffic jam also took place at Bay Hien Intersection, the roundabout connecting Ly Thuong Kiet and Lac Long Quan streets in Tan Binh District.

The high volume of vehicles through Hanoi Highway this morning causes serious traffic jam. (Photo: Hai Ngoc)

In addition, the heavy traffic also happened at the Eastern Gateway, section from Hanoi Highway to the city center.

During the year-end period, the traffic situation in the city center has been more difficult due to the high travel and shopping demands of residents.

High volume of vehicles at the roundabout area on Ly Thuong Kiet Street in Tan Binh District

At the Eastern and Western gateways to the city, there has been a huge number of vehicles as many people are on their way going back to their hometowns by motorbikes. Therefore, the traffic situation in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding localities is always congested.

In order to limit traffic congestion during the approaching Tet holiday, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will focus on regulating traffic at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Saigon Railway Station, coach stations, ferries, festive places and so on.

The Municipal Department of Transport has implemented information supply at traffic points, airports and coach stations via the app “Thong Tin Giao Thong” for people to update the latest information.

Besides, people can use the app to look up travel plans, hotlines of inter-provincial coach stations, railway stations, airports and so on to reflect problems relating to traffic infrastructure, traffic situation, fares and so on to be promptly handled by authorized units.

By Quoc Hung, Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong