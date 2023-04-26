Vehicle registration center in HCMC shows disorder due to brokers



Nguyen De Tham from Tan Phu District informed that on April 25, Vehicle Registration Center No.50-05V announced it would distribute 1,000 appointment slips for the time from May 4-13. Knowing that, he came to the center at 3:00 a.m. but was not able to get any slip. He recalled that due to such a large crowd waiting for those slips, at the time the staff began to distribute them, justling and trampling happened. Even with the help of police officers right after that, it took two hours for the order to restore.

Deputy Director of Center No.50-05V Chu Dinh Hiep confirmed that there was such a disorder yesterday morning. He explained that formerly, his center had used an online appointment making procedure at the address of http://ttdk.com.vn or via the app TTDK.

However, there had been frequent cases of people making appointments then did not come for the process. Seeing that, the center decided to directly deliver appointment slips for those who really need to register their vehicles. Yet the center did not expect such a huge crowd, and must now consider a better appointment slip distribution method to avoid similar incidents in the future.

As to the cases of booking for a registration slot but not coming to proceed with the procedure, Deputy Director Hiep reported that those cases belong to ‘brokers’ who first try to win registration slots. When they pinpoint people in need, they will cancel their registered accounts (meaning the slot is now available) so that their customers can immediately fill in the blank.

This situation of brokers playing tricks with the online registration booking happens in several vehicle registration centers as well. To stop this, managers of the centers proposed that Vietnam Register quickly update the registration software.