Vehicle inspection failure rates decline in 2024

The vehicle inspection failure rate in Vietnam has seen a significant decrease in 2024 compared to 2023, dropping from 25 percent of the total number of vehicles inspected to 18.11 percent. This improvement reflects positive trends in vehicle safety and compliance.

The registration authority attributed the decrease in the vehicle inspection failure rate to several factors. These include the agency's efforts to enhance the scrutiny of motor vehicles during inspections, improve the quality of vehicle registration procedures, and collaborate effectively with press and media outlets to communicate important information to the public.

The increased awareness among vehicle owners has played a pivotal role in this positive outcome. People are now exhibiting greater compliance with regulations pertaining to the technical safety and environmental protection of motor vehicles between inspections.

Moreover, individuals are taking proactive measures by bringing their vehicles for inspection, maintenance, and repairs before registration processes, showcasing a heightened sense of responsibility towards vehicle safety and compliance with regulations.

While a gradual increase in registration demand was observed towards the end of the year, the Vietnam Register effectively managed the influx, mitigating the risk of significant congestion. Nevertheless, minor delays were experienced at certain registration centers during peak hours.

Therefore, the Vietnam Register and registration centers recommend that people proactively schedule registration online. It advised drivers to avoid bringing their vehicles for registration at the beginning of working hours in the morning and afternoon. A few days before the inspection deadline is a proactive and prudent approach as this helps mitigate the risk of potential last-minute issues that may arise and cannot be promptly resolved before the inspection deadline. By adopting this proactive stance, vehicle owners can decrease the likelihood of incurring fines during their participation in traffic, and also contribute to safer and more compliant road environments.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Dan Thuy