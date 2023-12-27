Valedictorian of Marketing major dreams to open school bread chain

Student Chau Van Phi Long of the Faculty of Economics - International Management, Lac Hong University teaches other people how to bake cakes while nurturing a dream of becoming a good businessman with a bread chain in schools.

Student Long instructs others how to make a cake

In 2022, Long enrolled in the Marketing major of Lac Hong University’s Faculty of Economic and International Management, and became valedictorian with a total score of 9.00.

While learning, Long is also searching documents relating to business, production, economic development strategies, and brand creation for his future career in addition to basic knowledge from the textbook. In his first year, Long's academic score reached 8.86, becoming one of the top students in the Marketing major.

Long is trying to maintain his achievements in the coming years. In addition to studying, Long is working as a baking teacher at Rosa Baking Vocational Center in the Southern Province of Dong Nai’s Bien Hoa City. At the same time, Long also took on jobs such as filming and taking photos to promote the Rosa cake brand on social networking platforms, with a salary of VND10 million (US$409) per month.

Long that working at Rosa helps him have the income to pursue my studies. He has a tight schedule as he both works and studies while education is his top priority. Sometimes, he has had to study to complete tests and run to learn new baking recipes that are trending on social networks to help the brand attract customers. Huge pressure often makes Long feel tired and want to give up.

However, it is Long's burning passion for baking that encouraged him to overcome difficulties to pursue his dream. Phi Long well studied every subject and his favorite subject is related to Marketing strategy as he can apply the knowledge in practice through promoting products and creating the Rosa cake brand.

Long is also interested in corporate culture subject referring to the beliefs and behaviors that determine how a company's employees and management should interact and perform because the course provides a lot of knowledge and skills such as creating a professional working environment, and good income for employees.

To apply his knowledge into practice, Phi Long and three partners also opened a bakery that only sells breakfast for students near the school in Hiep Hoa Ward of Bien Hoa City. The shop currently earns about VND900,000-VND1,000,000 a shift. According to Long, this will be the start of a project he is cherishing to provide a chain of breakfast foods for students throughout Bien Hoa City.

Currently, Long's group is actively promoting the bread brand on social networking sites, selling bread at picnics and outdoor activities along with discount services and gifts.

Phi Long revealed that education provides a foundation for learning and acquiring knowledge, while knowledge allows individuals to apply what they have learned and work is the practice that verifies learning. He said that he has applied the knowledge to practical work and is persistently completing his goals.

Talking about his future path, Chau Van Phi Long said that after graduating from university, he will continue with his passion for developing the school bread project, creating a culinary space for everyone where people can enjoy the wonderful flavors of bread while feeling the creativity and enthusiasm of the people who make the dishes;. He also dreams of becoming a marketing expert with extensive culinary knowledge in restaurant and hotel operations.

In the immediate future, Phi Long is making an effort to study and see work as both a way to earn income to cover expenses and to gain practical knowledge. According to the young man, the balance between study and work is helping him develop time management skills.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan