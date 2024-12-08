US$33.5 mln invested in western coastal erosion prevention project in Ca Mau

Authorities conducted a field survey for the western coastal erosion prevention project in Ca Mau Province on December 7.

Deputy Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee Le Van Su (left) along with the delegates survey the proposed investment site for the sea dike project. (Photo: Truc Dao)

Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee of Ca Mau Le Van Su along with the French Ambassador, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Vietnam and representatives from the French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement - AFD) yesterday conducted a field survey on the proposal for the investment site of the western coastal dike project from Cai Doi Vam to Nam Canal and embankment to prevent and stop coastal erosion in key vulnerable sections from the Ong Doc River mouth to Bay Hap River mouth in the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau.

Previously, the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province in coordination with the EU and AFD had held a launch ceremony of this project.

The western coast of Ca Mau Province is under severe erosion.

The project is funded by an AFD loan for infrastructure construction, non-refundable grants from the EU for technical support components and counterpart funding from Ca Mau Province. The total investment of the project is estimated to cost approximately VND850 billion (US$33.5 million).

The project will contribute to mitigating the severe impacts of climate change, coastal erosion, rising sea levels and the shrinking of mangrove forests.

Residents living in the project area expressed their excitement about the project's implementation as these environmental changes have directly affected their lives and livelihoods.

The project also aims to enhance disaster response capacity and promote an integrated coastal management approach.

It is expected that the project will be implemented from 2024 to 2028.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong