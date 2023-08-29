SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Vietnam next month

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam on September 10-11 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 29 announced that U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Vietnam on September 10-11, following the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

“We believe that the visits by the two countries' senior leaders will further deepen the Vietnam – US relationship and promote long-term, stable, substantive development relations in all fields, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world,” she said.

