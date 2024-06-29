U.S. Consulate General in HCMC celebrates U.S. Independence Day

The U.S. Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to commemorate the 248th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day. The event was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper and former Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang.

During the ceremony, U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns praised the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Notably, since upgrading to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023, the U.S.-Vietnam relationship has grown stronger than ever.

She said this year’s Independence Day theme ‘The Ocean’ honors the efforts of both the United States and Vietnam in marine environmental protection. While the ocean presents significant opportunities, it also serves as a starting point for addressing major contemporary issues such as climate change and human-induced pollution.

Consul General Susan Burns emphasized that the United States fully supports Vietnam’s efforts in marine environmental conservation. She also highlighted ambitious goals set by leaders from both countries to eliminate single-use plastics and enhance shared recycling capabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee noted that since elevating the Vietnam-U.S. relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development, both sides have actively promoted specific collaborative activities.

The two sides have focused on deepening and sustaining bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation, science and technology, education and training, environment, energy, and healthcare.

Ho Chi Minh City remains a leading partner for the United States in Vietnam, especially in key areas such as science and technology, innovation, education and training, smart cities, financial centers, and sustainable development. The city ranks ninth out of 120 countries and territories in terms of direct investment from the United States, with over 500 direct investment projects.

The commitment to cooperation and mutual support continues to strengthen the ties between the United States and Vietnam, fostering a resilient and forward-looking partnership.

